Sudan War Monitor

Sudan War Monitor

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Val Schaffner's avatar
Val Schaffner
May 5, 2025

I would be very interested to read an article that explains clearly what this dreadful war is all about; i.e., who supports each side and why. Why is the UAE sending drones to the side that appears even worse than the other? How is Russia involved? Egypt? Does China have a role? Is the US just a callous bystander? I’m sure there is writing out there that makes clear what is at stake here, which I just happen to have missed. Recommendations, anyone?

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