Egypt's intelligence chief, General Abbas Kamel, arrived in Port Sudan on Friday for talks with Sudan’s military leader, bypassing a Sudanese delegation sent to Cairo, which the Egyptian government had spurned earlier in the week.

Egyptian diplomacy has taken on new urgency in recent months, after the Sudanese military suffered fresh defeats, particularly in Sennar, raising fears of a longer civil war, state collapse, and a mass refugee crisis across Egypt’s southern border.